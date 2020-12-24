Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $87.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.70 million and the lowest is $86.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $74.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $328.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $329.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $382.34 million, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $394.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

