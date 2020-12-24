Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.73 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $838.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

