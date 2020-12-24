Analysts Offer Predictions for Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

LESL stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

