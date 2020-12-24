Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) recently:

12/21/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

12/16/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

12/14/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

12/8/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

12/7/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

12/2/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Ashford Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,077. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

