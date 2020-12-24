Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2020 – Sterling Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

12/17/2020 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Sterling Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Sterling Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Sterling Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

