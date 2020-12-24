Analysts Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target at $8.25

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 82.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA remained flat at $$2.19 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,236. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

