Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price at $113.08

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

