Analysts Set CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Price Target at $1.75

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

