Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Target Price at $51.77

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.77.

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 70.3% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,633. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $424.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($18.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -78.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.