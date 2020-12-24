Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$3.48

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares in the company, valued at C$631,294.95.

Shares of PEY opened at C$2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.56. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$3.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.