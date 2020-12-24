Analyzing Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 6.80% 10.44% 4.49% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yiren Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 3 0 0 0 1.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yiren Digital currently has a consensus target price of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Yiren Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yiren Digital is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk & Volatility

Yiren Digital has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Detwiler Fenton Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $1.24 billion 0.24 $165.99 million $1.78 1.79 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace. Its loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans, such as standard, fasttrack, and micro loan products; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. The company also distributes fixed income, mutual fund investment, insurance, and other wealth management products offered by banks; and maintains a secondary loan market on its marketplace where investors can transfer the loans they hold prior to maturity at the fair value of the remaining loans. In addition, it provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. The company offers its products through www.yirendai.com, www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2019, it had 37 fixed income products, 302 mutual fund products, and 132 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

