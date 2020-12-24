AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 141,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. ValuEngine lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $22.62 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $618.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

