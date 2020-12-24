Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $13,882.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

