Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

APLS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. 289,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,626. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $56.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,322,902.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,910. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

