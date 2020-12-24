Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 276.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,695 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

