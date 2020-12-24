Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 314.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,651 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Vestcor Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 288.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 255,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 296.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $207,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,923 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 234.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 322,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,352,000 after buying an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 293.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 71,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.