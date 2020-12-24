Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

NYSE AIT opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

