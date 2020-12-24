Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $11.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. 1,233,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,828. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

