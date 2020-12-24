Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.94

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.94 and last traded at $123.12, with a volume of 2368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

