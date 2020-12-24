Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,473. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

