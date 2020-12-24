AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

NYSE INSP opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.73. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,840,840. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

