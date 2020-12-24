AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,225 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.