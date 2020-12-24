AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.