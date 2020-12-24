AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $360,173,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 633,238 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $7,117,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $6,201,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

HAIN opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 153.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

