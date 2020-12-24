AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of City Office REIT worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 512,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.27 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.29 million, a P/E ratio of -927.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

