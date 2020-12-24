AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,281 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 110.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 201,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 385.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

