Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.64. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 399,095 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $4,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

