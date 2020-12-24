Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,560. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $326.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.