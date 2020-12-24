Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs Sells 3,949 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

