Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,628. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $624.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.