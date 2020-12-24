Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ardelyx by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $626.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

