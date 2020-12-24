Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.18. Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$23.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

