Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $345.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,499,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.