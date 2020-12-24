Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.