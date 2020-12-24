Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Aspira Women’s Health reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 10,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $670.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

