Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 4,180,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 1,366,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Specifically, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Assertio alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. Equities analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Assertio by 68.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 39.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.