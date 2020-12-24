Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atkore International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,039. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 264,641 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 462,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 258,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atkore International Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

