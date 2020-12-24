Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $205.00

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.00, but opened at $220.00. Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 14,468 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.85.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,336.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 74,448 shares of company stock valued at $13,442,722.

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) Company Profile (LON:BOOM)

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

