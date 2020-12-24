Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK) Shares Gap Down to $1.65

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.50. Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 121,954 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.69.

About Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architectural design; interior design; master planning; executive architecture; related engineering services; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

