Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88,304.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $88,304.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exrates and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00137545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00181539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00368962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

