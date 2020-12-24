AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CFO William T. Giles Sells 13,600 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,192.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,267.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,162.87.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.