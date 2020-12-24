Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.95

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.95 and last traded at $181.88, with a volume of 1563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.99.

Several analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Get Avalara alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -284.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,403.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,715,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 503,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,349,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,242 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.