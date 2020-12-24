Aventus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,895.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $706,759.20 and $53,895.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

