Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $161.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. Along with its restructuring efforts, the company has been cutting costs to negate the impact of weak demand in some businesses amid the pandemic. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $60-$70 million during 2020 and targets net temporary savings of $150 million for the year. Morover, its strong liquidity position will help it navigate through these troubled times. The company is also poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of AVY opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

