Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.61. Avinger shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 4,970,220 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 284.1% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

