Axie Infinity Shards Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00339877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

