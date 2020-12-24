Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Loop Capital

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.61.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $193.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $202.79.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.