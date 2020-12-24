Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.85

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 131867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

