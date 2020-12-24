Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE BFC opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. Bank First has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $71.61.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bank First by 21,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bank First during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bank First by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.