Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $259.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $3,414,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

